State officials hope serology tests help inform Iowa’s future with coronavirus

“Knowing how many people have been infected with COVID-19, especially those that were never symptomatic if tested, is important as we plan for getting back to normal life and the potential for COVID impact in the future,” said Tyler Brock, deputy director and laboratory services director for the Siouxland public health department. “The more people that are immune, the less a problem the virus should be. So hopefully this testing can provide some of the answers to the ‘who’s immune’ questions, even though it’s undetermined how long immunity might last.”

Reynolds said in Iowa the state had directed serology testing to where outbreaks had occurred at meat processing plants and long-term care facilities.

The state does not publish data on serology test results separately from other types of coronavirus testing.

Black Hawk County officials reported serology testing helped them determine that more than 1,000 workers have been infected by the virus because of an outbreak at a food processing plant in Waterloo. The state had reported just 444 positive tests related to the breakout.

“It’s something that we’ve offered as a way to help again understand a little bit more about the trends of this virus here in Iowa, and it’s something that we’re going to continue to work with our (public health) partners throughout the state on to understand how we can direct resources and make decisions that make the most sense for Iowans for how we live, work and interact,” Pedati said.