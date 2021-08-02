State of Iowa settles with protesters

Johnson, Bequeaith, Dikkers, Penna and Ramus were among 17 people protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the Capitol in July 2020. They were calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign an executive order restoring voting rights for felons, an action she took the following month.

The five were arrested when a scuffle broke out between police and the protesters. Afterward, they were told by troopers that if they returned to the state property around the building they would be arrested for trespassing. Some were banned for six months and others for a year.

They claimed the ban blocked their fundamental constitutional rights of free speech, assembly, their right to petition their government, their fundamental freedom of movement and due process.

Attorneys representing the protesters argued there is no statutory authority for such a ban and a federal district court ruled last December in favor of the protesters, saying the state can't ban them from the Iowa Capitol Complex grounds. The court issued a preliminary injunction, saying the ban was likely to violate the activists’ rights because it restricts all "expressive activity" at the Iowa State Capitol.