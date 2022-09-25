State, nonprofits eye nutrition, environment

DES MOINES — When working with obese children, nutrition is the first place to start, according to Stacey Milani, a pediatric physician at a MercyOne pediatric clinic in Pleasant Hill.

Milani is working on her certification as an obesity medicine physician. She is experienced with patients dealing with negative health outcomes related to obesity. For younger children, getting the parents on board to work on health behaviors is sometimes difficult.

“It's always a bit of an issue on whether or not the parent is even going to accept that there's a problem,” she said. “Obviously, with children, it's got to be the parent that decides something needs to be done and to make the changes.”

Working with parents to manage a child’s nutrition can be difficult because pediatricians see patients in a small window of time that doesn’t allow for detailed discussions. Insurance companies often won't pay for nutritionist consultations, Milani said.

Obesity in children can lead to a host of health problems, including high blood pressure, early heart problems, and Type 2 diabetes, she said.

As of 2019, Iowa’s childhood obesity rate is slightly above the national average. Among high school students, the state’s obesity rate is 17% compared with a nationwide rate of 15.5%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among children aged 10-17, 16.9% are obese, according to the State of Childhood Obesity. Iowa ranks 18th among the 50 states for that age group.

The rate in Iowa as measured by the CDC has increased in the past decade. The obesity rate was 13.2% in 2011 and 15.3% in 2017.

State initiatives

Iowa has several initiatives addressing nutrition, fitness and food insecurity aimed at reducing obesity among children.

One of the most prominent is 5-2-1-0: Healthy Choices Count. The program, with origins in Maine, came to Iowa in 2016 as the Central Iowa Healthy Kids Coalition sought to create simple messaging. Now, the program is promoted by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Healthiest State Initiative, and dozens of nonprofits and schools throughout the state.

The campaign encourages kids to follow four easy guidelines: Eat five servings of fruits or vegetables a day; use screens for no more than two hours a day; engage in physical activity for one hour a day; and consume zero sugar-sweetened beverages.

It is based on proven ways to improve health and reduce obesity, Healthiest State Executive Director Jami Haberl said. The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonprofit with the goal of making Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.

“5-2-1-0, it’s evidence-based,” she said. “We know that Iowans aren’t eating enough fruits and vegetables, and this is for kids as well as adults.”

The program has sites in schools, workplaces and child-care centers in 83 Iowa counties. For the past three years, the state has given grants to 16 communities for childhood obesity prevention to create “sustainable and equitable environmental and policy changes that support active living and healthy eating,” according to a 2021 report.

Five more Iowa cities will begin receiving funding in 2022.

“Working together, Iowa [Department of Health and Human Services] and the Healthiest State Initiative provide strategic leadership, stakeholder engagement, community funding, and evaluation to the initiative,” Iowa HHS spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said.

When it comes to making healthy choices, how Iowa stacks up with the rest of the nation depends on the metrics.

In 2019, according to the CDC’s High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey, Iowa students scored lower than their national peers on most nutrition metrics. They were more likely to have not eaten fruit or vegetables in the last seven days and to have drank soda or multiple servings of soda in a day.

On physical activity metrics, Iowa students mostly fared better than the national averages. They were more likely to have participated in physical activity for at least 60 minutes on a single or multiple days in the last week. They were also less likely to have played video games or used a computer three or more hours a day, and less likely to have not attended physical education classes on one or multiple days.

Federal assistance

Like other states, Iowa participates in federal programs providing nutrition assistance to low-income families and children.

Iowa’s obesity rate for 2- to 4-year-olds participating in WIC, a federal nutrition assistance program for women, infants and children, was 15.8% in 2020, according to the CDC.

In 2019, 58,064 Iowa residents were enrolled in WIC, according to a report from the State of Childhood Obesity. The report found 46.8% of residents eligible for the assistance participated in 2016.

The state also administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, with 144,000 children participating in 2018, or 43.4% of those eligible.

The Healthiest State initiative also offers a “Double Up Food Bucks” program that allows SNAP recipients to increase the buying power of their assistance on fresh produce at participating stores. SNAP recipients can get up to an extra $10 a day to put toward produce.

“They can go to a participating location, whether it be a farmers market or a grocery store … and they can use their SNAP EBT card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, and for every fresh fruit and vegetable they purchase they can receive a dollar of Double Up Food Bucks,” Haberl said.

Social, environmental factors

When looking at the causes of childhood obesity, Jessica Nelson, United Way community impact coordinator for health, said it helps to understand the social determinants of children’s health, including environmental factors.

Nelson said obesity rates are about more than just eating healthy foods and being active. The prevalence of childhood obesity also depends on the environment children live in. The prevalence of sidewalks, green space, and food availability in a neighborhood are all correlated to health and obesity. Such things can be changed through policy changes, not necessarily individual actions.

“How can we make sure that folks understand the importance of that, that it's not just about making those healthy choices and choosing an apple over chips, but really, do they have the option of the apple in their community?” she said. “Do they have walkable, safe communities where they can be active?”

Nelson said the 5-2-1-0 campaign has moved toward viewing childhood obesity through this lens, looking to influence systems for better health. Grants through the program in recent years have gone toward setting up water-filling stations at schools and parks and setting up “storywalks” to encourage physical activity.

“It really started with looking at that messaging that impacts individual behavior, but it’s moved to more of looking at environments and systems that can help create healthy communities,” Nelson said.

These issues pop up in clinical settings as well. Milani, the pediatrician from Pleasant Hill, often has parents express concern about their child getting enough exercise because they don’t have a backyard or there's no convenient way to get activity outside the home. Some families live in food deserts and don’t have easy access to fresh produce.

Milani said her office asks questions about food insecurity on intake forms, asking whether a family needs help obtaining food or other essentials.

“We have some health workers that will look at those and then try to help people that are struggling and might need some extra food or might need help with certain social situations,” she said.