State confirms 555 cases in Storm Lake plant outbreak, Iowa hits 500 virus-related deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — State public health officials on Thursday confirmed another outbreak at a meat processing plant, and the state’s agriculture secretary said those outbreaks continue to wreak havoc on Iowa farmers.

Also Thursday, the state reached the unfortunate milestone of confirming the 500th COVID 19-related death since the new coronavirus first was detected in Iowa in early March.

The state public health department confirmed an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake: 555 of the plant’s employees tested positive for the virus.

At least eight plants across the state have had state-confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans. The state public health department’s policy is to confirm outbreaks at businesses only when asked by media members.

After state officials confirmed the latest outbreak Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and state agriculture secretary Mike Naig used Thursday’s briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts to highlight the issues those outbreaks have caused on Iowa farms, which now have more hogs than are needed at the processing plants, and to detail the financial and policy assistance they say those farmers have received and still need.