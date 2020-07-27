State auditor: More than half of Iowa health care providers unhappy with private Medicaid management

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — More than half of Iowa health care providers who responded to a survey from the state auditor said privatized Medicaid management has not led to a better quality of health care or improved access to health care.

And when presented with three positive health care outcomes created by private Medicaid management, more than two-thirds of Iowa health care providers essentially chose “none of the above.”

Democratic state auditor Rob Sand published the results of the survey on Monday.

Iowa in 2016 contracted with private health care companies to operate the state’s $5 billion Medicaid program for disabled and low-income Iowans. Then-Republican Gov. Terry Branstad said the move would save money for the state and provide a better quality of health care. Gov. Kim Reynolds has continued to support private Medicaid management.

Democrats and many health care advocates have been critical of the private Medicaid management model, saying the companies involved prioritize profits when making health care decisions for Iowans enrolled in the program.

Nearly 2,600 of Iowa’s 11,801 health care providers responded to the survey issued by Sand’s office, giving the results a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, according to the report.