State announces resignation of central figure in Iowa’s COVID-19 response

DES MOINES — In an abrupt development and without explanation from the source, Dr. Caitlin Pedati’s resignation as Iowa’s medical director and epidemiologist was announced Wednesday by the state public health department.

Pedati, one of the central figures in the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to leave the agency in late October, according to an Iowa Department of Public Health news release, which includes comments from Gov. Kim Reynolds and interim state public health director Kelly Garcia, but not Pedati.

When asked, the state public health department did not say why the news release did not contain a comment from Pedati, and that she is not available for an interview as her focus is “working with her team to prepare for this transition.”

Spokespeople for the governor’s office and state public health department said Pedati was not asked to resign by Gov. Reynolds or Garcia, and that Pedati’s was “a personal decision.”

The news release says Pedati plans to pursue new career opportunities.