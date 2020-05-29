State allocating CARES funds to aid small business, renters, homeowners

Eighty-three days after Iowa’s first COVID-19 death, another 20 fatalities were reported bringing the total to 520, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. There were five deaths in Polk County, four in Wapello, three in Dallas, two in Woodbury and one each in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Mahaska, Marshall and Pottawattamie counties.

An additional 269 cases reported raised to 18,791 the total number of Iowans infected with the coronavirus.

Also, 3,948 tests were conducted, including 2,503 by Test Iowa, the Utah-based company the state issued a $26 million contract. It’s “exciting,” Reynolds said, that testing has been at capacity for the last three days.

Reynolds credited “fiscally responsible budgeting practices” with putting Iowa in a strong financial position before COVID-19 impacted the state. At the end of fiscal 2019, Iowa had a surplus of nearly $300 million, reserve funds were full and the labor participation rate was one of the highest in the country.

Since then, revenues have slowed and the unemployment rate has soared. With 13,365 new unemployment claims filed over the past week, there are 180,679 Iowans out of work, according to Iowa Workforce Development.