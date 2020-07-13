Sports betting proves to be payoff for Iowa casinos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa’s foray into sports betting initially was viewed as a minor addition to casinos’ main gambling menu, but for a time in a coronavirus-ravaged wagering landscape, it became the only game in town.

Financial reports issued by the state Racing & Gaming Commission show Iowans wagered about $368 million in fiscal 2020 on the outcome of professional and collegiate sports competition — more than $223.6 million done online — even though much of the activity was shut down starting in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new betting option that began last Aug. 15 generated more than $25.7 million in net receipts for Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos during the fiscal year that ended June 30. That budget year saw the casinos’ overall adjusted gross revenue plunge by about 20 percent due to a statewide public health disaster declaration that closed the facilities for nearly three months.

The 19 casinos licensed to operate in Iowa took in $1.163 billion during the fiscal year, compared with nearly $1.457 billion in adjusted gross revenue in fiscal 2019.

“The numbers would have been lower had the facilities not been able to offer sports betting,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state gaming commission.