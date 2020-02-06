Split decision on salary bills
Split decision on salary bills

Legislation seeking to limit salaries for county supervisors to no more than the median income in the county got a 2-1 vote of approval Wednesday by a House State Government subcommittee.

Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, who sponsored House File 2035, told the panel he thinks the statewide legislation is needed to slow the growth in salaries. Opponents argued against capping pay levels recommended by local compensation boards and said voters have the power to remove supervisors from office if they think their compensation is too much.

“We think the current process works,” said Lucas Beenken of the Iowa State Association of Counties. Rep. Karin Derry, D-Johnston, opposed the measure while GOP Reps. Mike Sexton of Rockwell City and Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs voted to advance the bill — although Jacobsen said he would prefer a “salary value threshold” instead of a hard cap. In the Senate, a Local Government subcommittee balked at legislation that sought to require each political subdivision within Iowa to issue a salary report for their employees each year by Nov. 1, similar to the state salary book that is issued on a yearly basis.

