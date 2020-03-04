Solar bill advances

Legislation directing the Iowa Utility Board to study the value of solar as a part of the state’s energy menu sailed through the Iowa House 98-0 Tuesday.

However, the fate of Senate File 583 in the Senate, which approved it 28-19 last year, is uncertain, according to the bill’s sponsor.

“It looks like we’re just kicking this down the road,” Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, said Tuesday.

Although it was approved in the GOP-controlled Senate on a party-line vote, SF 583 failed to gather enough backing for supporters to bring it to the House floor in 2019. However, Tuesday it was approved without opposition after the changes in the Senate version were replaced by a study in seven years or when distributive generation reaches 5 percent of the electric market in Iowa, House Commerce Committee Chairman Gary Carlson, R-Muscatine, said.

“Last year we held considerable conversations about this bill that was known as grid equity or solar tax, depending on your perspective,” he said. “We did not find common ground.”

However, over the interim, groups representing utilities, the solar industry, solar users and installers, and pork producers continued to meet “with outstanding results,” he said.