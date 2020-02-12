Smoke and vaping bills stall

Definitions — or the lack thereof — tripped up efforts to ban smoking in vehicles if children are present and add vaping to the state’s 2008 smoke-free workplace law.

HF 2093 would ban smoking tobacco and vaping in cars if children are present. There was support for the underlying concept, but vape shop owners said there is no evidence that e-cigarettes present a danger to children.

Rep. Chris Hagenow, R-Urbandale, said he would continue to look for a way to move the bill forward.

A second smoking-related bill, HSB 627, would have added vaping to the Smoke-Free Air Act, but again the definition of vaping and lack of clear and convincing evidence of harm from secondhand emissions from e-cigarettes stymied the subcommittee.

