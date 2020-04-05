Shelter-at-home top question facing Reynolds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread through Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds faces one question more than any other:

Why have you not yet ordered Iowans to stay in their homes?

As of Friday, when this column was written, Iowa was one of just five states without any shelter-in-home order, according to tracking from the New York Times.

Reynolds, who conducts daily briefings on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, has said repeatedly that her public health department uses a range of data to determine whether and when to make such an order, and that the virus’ spread as of Friday had not yet triggered the need to require all Iowans' stay in their homes except for essential needs like groceries and health care.

She also has said many of the orders she has put in place — closing schools and many businesses — are elements similar to what are in many states’ shelter-at-home orders.

And yet as Iowans grow concerned with the virus’ spread, and whenever they see groups of people huddled together in public, the question keeps coming back.

As of Friday, there were nearly 700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iowa, and 11 people had died from the virus, according to state public health data.