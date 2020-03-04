Senate Ways and Means Committee action

The Senate Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to take steps to impede businesses that are selling colorful metal and glass pipes advertised for tobacco use or incense but oftentimes are used to smoke meth, crack or other illicit drugs.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said law enforcement agencies complain that some retailers are skirting the state’s laws regarding drug paraphernalia by marketing the devices as something other than the real purpose for which they are being purchased.

Under Senate File 2127, which now moves to the Senate debate calendar, retailers will be required to have a tobacco permit to sell the items and to pay a $1,500 annual permit fee. The tax-writing committee also placed a 40 percent excise tax per item sold with the proceeds going to a specialty courts fund. Dawson said he expects to offer an amendment during Senate floor debate to change the minimum age for anyone to purchase the metallic and glass devices from 18 to 21.

Also Tuesday, committee members unanimously supported SF 628 to extend the gas tax break to July 2026 for ethanol-blended fuel and provides a 2-cent-per gallon break on 10 percent ethanol blends and 6 cents for each gallon of E15 sold at Iowa pumps. A fiscal note estimated the state’s road use tax fund would see an $8 million increase next fiscal year even with the incentives on fuel normally taxed at 30 cents per gallon.

