Senate watchdog sees ‘nothing that’s illegal’ in $50M deal

When asked Tuesday about how it might look for her former No. 2 to be connected with the firm that got a lucrative state contract, Reynolds said Ketzner had no role.

“He had nothing to do with it,” she told reporters. “That’s why I took all of the precautions to work with the Attorney General’s Office to make sure we had those conversations about how we move through this process.”

Reynolds said her office confirmed with the AG’s office and the State Auditor that it was legal for the state to sign a contract through the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, a Houston-based organization that solicits bids and signs contracts for government agencies to join.

Reynolds said the state not only signed a competitively bid contract through the alliance, but got better pricing because of a 2017 contract that Iowa State University had signed with Workday.