Senate Roundup: Iowa Senate adopts tougher animal cruelty law

“This is needed in my community. It’s gotten out of hand, and we need to send a signal,” said Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines. “It’s been very embarrassing that Iowa was 49th in the country” in rankings of animal protection laws.

LEGAL SMOKING AGE

Also Wednesday, the Senate approved a measure that would put Iowa code in line with a new federal law by raising the legal smoking age to 21.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The federal government in January made it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. The previous limit was 18.

The measure passed with strong bipartisan support, 43-6. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Democrats attempted to amend the proposal to also ban the sale of vaping products to anyone under the age of 21. Republicans ruled the proposed amendments not relevant to the legislation and thus not eligible for consideration or a vote.

SOLAR ENERGY

Also, senators sent Gov. Kim Reynolds two bills dealing with solar energy and county zoning issues.