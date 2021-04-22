Senate roundup: Alcohol delivery bill heads to Iowa governor, Hoover library tax credit and more

The credit would be capped at $5 million, creating a 4-to-1 match to fund a $20 million renovation of the library and museum in West Branch, where the 31st president grew up.

Sen. Tim Goodwin, R-Burlington, noted the Hoover site has gone 28 years without renovations — the longest of any of the presidential libraries.

The museum hopes to use the tax credit to expand its donor network, backers said, noting it was a one-time request and will sunset after three years.

Elected president in 1928, Hoover received 87 honorary degrees from American and European institutions, was made an honorary citizen of 24 European cities and received nearly 500 medals, awards and honors.

Hoover is revered for his humanitarian efforts to feed millions of Europeans after World War I. As president, he was blamed for policies that failed to address the Great Depression.

LOTTERY SECURITY

Senators voted 46-0 to send the governor legislation that increases security around the Iowa Lottery.