Senate District 29 race to feature longtime state representative, disability advocate

A disability rights advocate is challenging a longtime state representative in Iowa Senate District 29 in the Nov. 8 election.

Democrat Jenn Wolff, 51, of Waverly, was nominated by the Iowa Democratic Party to face off against Rep. Sandy Salmon, 67, of Janesville, who’s been representing Iowa House District 63 since 2013 and ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the senate district covering Butler, Bremer and Chickasaw counties, as well as most of Floyd County.

Sen. Carrie Koelker, a Republican, currently represents District 29. However, redistricting, following the 2020 census, pushed her into running for District 33.

“I was late to the game, and saw that no one was running against Sandy Salmon or Pat Grassley, and that just didn’t seem very democratic to me,” said Wolff, who’s running for a public office for the first time.

She wants to follow in the footsteps of former longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, because of his role in passing the Americans with Disabilities Act, and her belief that he worked across party lines.

Wolff’s been advocating for changes to Medicaid the last three years, but feels the voices aren’t being heard in Des Moines.

“This is an opportunity to bring disability again to the forefront, and that disability isn’t what people can’t do, but what they can do. And this is an opportunity for me to serve the community that has given me so much,” Wolff said.

She feels a lot of the problems can be solved through “long-term support services out of privatization.”

“I don’t know if that’s a possibility but it would be best for the people of Iowa,” Wolff said.

On the campaign trail, she's heard a lot about Navigator's carbon pipeline, proposed to be constructed through three of the district’s four counties, as well education.

“We need to be funding our education. It’s the basis of our state, and we haven’t been doing so -- at least correctly funding it -- and getting funding to our teachers and education is important,” Wolff said.

She said her background has led her to become a good listener because of nearly 10 years as an occupational therapist and 12 years as an advocate for others.

“I started when Iowa was purple. It was fun to go to D.C. and have different discussions and know that they were still working across party lines,” said Wolff. “Things have changed drastically. We need more people that are telling their stories to elected officials. I think the biggest fallacy is that we expect our elected officials to know everything."

When it comes to working with the other party, Wolff said that can be addressed by “getting back to the issues."

“Medicaid isn't a Democratic or Republican issue,” Wolff said. “We have a care crisis in Iowa. We’re not taking care of mental health. We’re not taking care of our kids. We’re not taking care of home and community-based services."

She’s also pro-choice and believes “we shouldn’t be legislating women’s bodies.”

On another hot button issue, Wolff said disagreements on gun rights can be solved by having non-gun owners talking with gun owners because she believes compromise is possible.

“I believe that people should have the right to the Second Amendment. But I don’t believe we need anything stronger than that,” Wolff said.

On the other side, Salmon, a retired home educator, believes her office has made “a lot of progress” during her stint, but feels there’s still lots of work still to be done.

She describes herself as a wife, mother and grandmother with the “common-sense background you have when you run a household."

“We need to keep the budget balanced. That’s not something we should take for granted, and we need to continue to work on the tax issue,” Salmon said. “We passed income tax reform last session and got that down to a flat tax rate of 3.9% in four years. We got rid of the retirement income tax, and now I think there needs to be attention turned toward working on property tax relief again."

Addressing the workforce shortage and the proposed carbon pipeline are other issues, as well as the issue of school choice.

She argues "one size of school doesn’t fit all, and that’s why we’re heavily looking at this school choice proposal, so that each family can get the education that fits their child."

“What we’re seeing now is more and more parents are less engaged with their kids than ever before," she added. "And (they're) just being squeezed by the constraints of having to have two or three jobs, and there’s just a limited amount time that is spent with kids. I think that is a detriment to kids.

"There’s a lot of cultural forces out there that work against the family and I think that’s a detriment to kids as well.”

Additionally, Salmon disagrees with the notion that the interactions between the two parties in Des Moines have become hostile.

“I know you always hear that said, but in reality about 85% of the bills are bipartisan – so there’s mostly agreement with most of the bills we pass; however, when you talk about budget and spending and some of other issues there is disagreement. But I think, for the most part, the disagreement is carried on agreeably,” she said, with no visible tension and few emotional outbursts.

As a Republican, she feels “the unborn child has a right to life that should be protected,” and is “supportive of the right to keep and bear arms.”

Additionally, she described herself as fiscal conservative, constitutional conservative, pro-family, pro-medical freedom, and pro-property rights.