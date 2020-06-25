Sen. Joni Ernst tells EPA director to ‘trash’ small refinery waivers

In October 2019, Ernst called for the EPA to change its policy to fulfill a promise made by President Donald Trump to increase the amount of ethanol and biodiesel used in gasoline.

“Let’s make sure this gets done and, if not, we’re going back to the president and say, ‘Andrew Wheeler is the one who is not following through with your commitment to farmers — you need to get rid of him,’” Ernst said last fall.

The Greenfield campaign called that a “so-far empty threat.”

Ernst said that as much as she hates to admit it, Wheeler is following the law, “but he’s really walking a tightrope with the spirit of the law.”

Ernst expects the matter to end up in court.

“In the meantime, we’re just going to have a big legal mess on our hands,” Ernst said. “But my simple solution, throw them away.”