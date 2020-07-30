Sen. Joni Ernst: No regrets for spending to fight war on COVID-19

“Ernst is wasting precious days with political games and legislative charades, while the clock’s running out on working families, farms, small businesses and health providers across Iowa,” said Jeremy Busch, Iowa Democratic Party spokesman.

The GOP’s most recent $1 trillion plan is an insult to Iowans who have lost their jobs and, in some cases, their health insurance, due to the pandemic, he said.

In the 10 days since the Senate reconvened after a summer state work session, “Ernst and the GOP have done nothing but delay critical relief with partisan games and put forward unserious proposals,” Busch said.

But Graham called Ernst “indispensable” in winning passage of the Paycheck Protection Program that provided more than $5 billion in loans to more than 60,000 Iowa businesses. He’s calling for another round of the program aimed at businesses with fewer than 300 employees that have experienced a 50 percent loss in revenue.

Ernst said she is working with the Department of Treasury on making PPP loan forgiveness “as easy as possible.”

Greenfield, she said, has “flip-flopped” on PPP.