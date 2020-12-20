Sen. Grassley: 'I love my work,' has no plans to retire

Like a lot of older Americans, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is working past the typical retirement age.

He is among the 23 percent of Americans older than 55 who remain in the workforce — up from 13 percent in 1999, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — and he’s leaving open the possibility he will try to hang on to his job when his term ends in 2023.

Age will be a factor in deciding whether to run again, Grassley said last week. He would be 95 if he completes an eighth term. That would make him the oldest person in the Senate since South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond, who turned 100 in 2002 just before retiring.

“I mean, I’m 87 and if age is a factor it would be a factor right now,” Grassley said. “What’s more of a factor is my ability to do the job.”

As far as he is concerned, that’s not in question.

“I’m working just as hard now as I did when I was 40 years younger, 40 years ago,” said Grassley, who in addition to being one of 100 senators also is president pro tempore of the Senate and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

There are seven octogenarians currently serving in the Senate. Grassley and California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, also 87, are the oldest.