Sen. Chuck Grassley frustrated by social media limiting access to stories

“In a sense, these platforms are like a one-stop shop for information, particularly for younger people,” Grassley said, adding that at his age — 87 — that includes anyone younger than 40.

Although the social media platforms aren’t typical news outlets, “most of the people under 40 don’t get the information you and I get from newspapers.”

His concern is that the actions of Twitter and Facebook “are curbing public discussion of things that when we used to have hundreds of thousands of people buying the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register they were subjects of conversation.”

So-called Big Tech companies are being called to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee, Grassley said. The Judiciary Committee, of which Grassley is a member, is considering subpoenaing company executives if they don’t appear voluntarily.

It’s too soon to know what action, if any, Congress might take, he said.