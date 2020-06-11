Scott County auditor makes a case for mail-in voting on Rachel Maddow Show

"I'm hopeful," she said. "I think they might find some common ground. We just came through a great primary (election). You didn't hear a lot about (Iowa) in the national news because the state, overall, had a great day on our primary election and did a great job across the state."

"Sadly, that's not what makes the news when things work the way they're supposed to," Velshi said. "But this is huge news in this particular environment. If everything you listed worked, what did (Republicans) say that was bad about it?"

Moritz said Republicans have said Pate overstepped his authority by mailing ballot request forms to every voter and if Pate did it again in the November general election, it would end up costing the state money.

"That really wasn't quite true," Moritz told Velshi. "The CARES Act gave the state of Iowa $4.86 million to be prepared for the elections in 2020. Our Secretary of State, who happens to be a Republican — myself a Democrat — 66 of our 99 auditors in the state are Republicans — working together to help prepare and make sure everyone felt safe by voting at home. (Republicans) said (Pate) didn't have the authority to do that because it would cost the state money. Unfortunately, that was incorrect. It did come from the CARES Act."

Moritz said Smith's bill also would purge voter rolls.