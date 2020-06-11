Scott County auditor makes a case for mail-in voting on Rachel Maddow Show

A bill passed by Republicans in the Iowa Senate Wednesday that some contend would curb absentee voting is attracting national attention after record-breaking absentee voting in the June primary.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz was a guest on the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC Wednesday night, making the case that absentee voting should remain easy and accessible in Iowa.
Iowa Senate Republicans approved new legislation Wednesday that would prevent Secretary of State Paul Pate from mailing absentee ballot request forms to registered voters unsolicited — despite record-breaking voter turnout in the June 2 primary election — largely due to absentee voting.
In an effort to minimize risk to voters during the coronavirus pandemic, Pate, a Republican, sent absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in April. As a result, absentee voting surged across the state with more than 530,000 ballots cast, including more than 420,000 via absentee ballot, according to state figures. In Scott County, more than 17,000 absentee ballots were turned in, with just 3% of voters cast ballots in person.
Iowa State Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, introduced House File 2486, an amendment that would require anyone requesting absentee ballots or voting early, to provide voter identification. The secretary of state also would be prevented from making changes to early or absentee voting in the time of an emergency, and county election officials would not be allowed to limit the number of voting locations, as was done for the primary election in order to minimize exposure to COVID-19.
Smith's bill would allow county election officials, campaigns and political parties to mail absentee ballot request forms unsolicited. They can do that now, though county officials require the approval of the county supervisors to do so.
Moritz's request to do that for the primary was denied by the Republican-majority Scott Board of Supervisors.
“Nowhere in this bill do we curb absentee voting. We actually expand absentee voting, and more votes will count under this legislation,” Smith said in an interview Monday.
Sitting in for Maddow, substitute host Ali Velshi asked Moritz, president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors (ISACA), about a letter she sent from the ISACA to state lawmakers that reads in part, "Why would the state want to cripple the process that led to such success?"
"Have you received any satisfactory answer to that?" Velshi asked.
"Not really; it's really is just unfortunate. (Republicans) used a bill that was put in place that was two sentences and they put a 30-page amendment to that bill," Moritz said, referencing Pate's emergency order that allowed absentee ballot request forms to be mailed.
Moritz told Velshi the bill will now advance to the House, where it is being led by state Rep. Bruce Hunter, a Democrat.
"I'm hopeful," she said. "I think they might find some common ground. We just came through a great primary (election). You didn't hear a lot about (Iowa) in the national news because the state, overall, had a great day on our primary election and did a great job across the state."
"Sadly, that's not what makes the news when things work the way they're supposed to," Velshi said. "But this is huge news in this particular environment. If everything you listed worked, what did (Republicans) say that was bad about it?"
Moritz said Republicans have said Pate overstepped his authority by mailing ballot request forms to every voter and if Pate did it again in the November general election, it would end up costing the state money.
"That really wasn't quite true," Moritz told Velshi. "The CARES Act gave the state of Iowa $4.86 million to be prepared for the elections in 2020. Our Secretary of State, who happens to be a Republican — myself a Democrat — 66 of our 99 auditors in the state are Republicans — working together to help prepare and make sure everyone felt safe by voting at home. (Republicans) said (Pate) didn't have the authority to do that because it would cost the state money. Unfortunately, that was incorrect. It did come from the CARES Act."
Moritz said Smith's bill also would purge voter rolls.
"If you don't vote in two general elections, they would ask us as county auditors, commissioners, to take your names off the rolls."
"Thank you for the work that you are doing," Velshi said.
Smith again defended the bill during debate in the Senate on Wednesday.
"Let me make this clear: this legislation does not ban or limit voters to cast an absentee ballot," Smith said. "This bill is about security. This bill is to make sure someone’s vote is not erased by someone that is not legally allowed to vote. More people will vote under this bill."
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette.
