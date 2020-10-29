 Skip to main content
Safe haven baby released to Iowa DHS custody
Safe haven baby released to Iowa DHS custody

A baby girl was recently released to the custody of the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), a press release said.

The baby was born Oct. 12. This marks the 47th time the Safe Haven Law has gone into effect, according to the DHS. 

Iowa's Safe Haven Law allows parents or "their authorized representative" to leave infants who are 30 days old or younger at a hospital or health care facility without being prosecuted for abandonment. 

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services. “We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

