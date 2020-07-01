Reynolds vetoes government lease bill that had bipartisan support

Reynolds was more concerned with a requirement that any sale of property by the state or a local government must be sold to the “highest responsive, responsible bidder” unless the sale is for “good cause” and approved by a two-thirds vote rather than a simple majority.

“Governmental bodies may reasonably conclude that factors other than price — such as a potential developer’s jobs and economic impact, environmental cleanup, or improvements to the property and infrastructure — should determine to whom a property should be sold,” the governor said. “Imposing a two-thirds vote requirement to make this choice would unnecessarily complicate a local government’s decision-making and could unintentionally hurt redevelopment and economic growth efforts in our state.”