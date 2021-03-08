Reynolds signs elections bill

Under the new law, Iowa’s early voting window is shortened to just less than the national average. However, the shortened time in which absentee ballots can be mailed out to voters puts Iowa in the bottom handful of states.

“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors. All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann said the new law builds on Republican-led efforts in recent years to require identification when voting.

“I applaud Gov. Reynolds and legislative Republicans for showing Iowans that the GOP is listening to their concerns and defending the integrity of our state’s election system,” Kaufmann said in a statement.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn accused Republicans of attacking the democratic voting process.