Reynolds: Shelter at home issue needlessly dividing Iowans

“Iowans of all walks of life are either strongly in favor or strongly opposed of sheltering in place and this has become a divisive issue at a time when we must be united in our response to this crisis,” she said. “I want Iowans to understand that we have taken significant and incremental steps to mitigate the spread of the virus since we identified our first case on March 8. We were ahead of many states in our response efforts and we continue to dial up our mitigation efforts based on data that is designed by the experts in the Iowa Department of Public Health.”

Reynolds said there is a mental health “down side” of suicides and domestic abuse that goes with a restrictive shelter-at-home order.

“What matters is the substance of the order, not its name,” the governor noted. “Shelter doesn’t mean any state’s orders are different from or stronger than what we are doing in Iowa.”

Asked directly about Fauci’s position, Reynolds noted there are health experts with competing perspectives, adding that “maybe he doesn’t have all of the information. You can’t just look at a map and assume that no action has been taken. That is completely false. There is still some disconnect on what we’ve done and what the expectations are and actually what’s taking place in other states across this country.”