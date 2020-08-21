Reynolds seeks USDA disaster aid for 57 Iowa counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal agricultural designation, which is in addition to the presidential disaster designation Reynolds has requested, would allow Iowa producers to access U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster programs, her office said.

USDA officials have estimated 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans in Iowa were affected in 36 hardest-hit counties for an estimated loss of $3.77 billion. Millions more acres are affected to varying degrees.

“The derecho storm dealt another gut punch to Iowa farmers, wiping out whole fields, demolishing grain bins and other farm buildings,” Reynolds said in a statement issued Friday.

“Iowa farmers serve as a critical anchor for the entire world’s food supply, and it’s critical they have our support,” she added.