Reynolds: Schools on track for in-person learning

However, students who have been exposed to COVID-19, with or without symptoms, will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Mask mandates

On a separate topic, Reynolds said she continues to encourage Iowans to wear masks when they interact with others and are unable to social distance.

She said she has no problems with businesses, schools or local governments that require masks within their buildings.

But, she reiterated, “I just don’t believe that a one-size-fits-all from a government mandate is the right direction.”

Also, during a public health emergency, she doesn’t believe “local governments have the authority to supersede what has been put in place at the statewide level by the governor.”

Reynolds said the goal is to get individuals to take personal steps to help slow the spread, to help contain and mitigate the virus activity, and she believes they are doing that voluntarily with the possible exception of some younger Iowans in the 18 to 40 age range.