Reynolds relaxes more virus mitigation closings

DES MOINES — Starting Friday, Iowans can once again visit the dentist, pitch a tent at the local campgrounds, or take in a movie at a drive-in theater.

And some businesses can start reopening in the hardest-hit areas of the state, under the governor’s updated order.

Gov. Kim Reynolds updated her public health disaster declaration Wednesday, relaxing new coronavirus mitigation strategies both statewide and regionally.

Among her statewide declarations, Reynolds said dentists may resume providing services, and campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas all may re-open.

The newly updated order also relaxes mitigation strategies in the 22 counties that remain under more strict orders because the virus is more widespread there. In those 22 counties, beginning Friday, malls and retail stores may reopen, provided they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity, and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.

Reynolds has said an increase in data available to the state public health department, driven by an increase in the number of tests being conducted daily across the state, gives her administration confidence to take steps such as these to reopen Iowa businesses.