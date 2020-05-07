Reynolds relaxes more virus mitigation closings

DES MOINES — Starting Friday, Iowans can once again visit the dentist, pitch a tent at the local campgrounds, or take in a movie at a drive-in theater.
And some businesses can start reopening in the hardest-hit areas of the state, under the governor’s updated order.
Gov. Kim Reynolds updated her public health disaster declaration Wednesday, relaxing new coronavirus mitigation strategies both statewide and regionally.
Among her statewide declarations, Reynolds said dentists may resume providing services, and campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas all may re-open.
The newly updated order also relaxes mitigation strategies in the 22 counties that remain under more strict orders because the virus is more widespread there. In those 22 counties, beginning Friday, malls and retail stores may reopen, provided they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity, and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.
Reynolds has said an increase in data available to the state public health department, driven by an increase in the number of tests being conducted daily across the state, gives her administration confidence to take steps such as these to reopen Iowa businesses.
Iowa this week experienced new single-day highs for virus-related deaths (19 reported Tuesday) and hospitalizations (414 reported Wednesday).
“We can do it in a responsible and safe manner based on the data,” Reynolds said Tuesday at her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts. “Together we’re going to move through this and we’re going to start to reopen our economy. We’re going to get Iowans back to work. We’re going to get to the other side of this.”
All re-opening business must still practice social distancing among its staff and customers, according to the governor’s orders. For example, dentists must have adequate supplies of protective equipment and comply with virus-related policies recently adopted by the state dental board; campgrounds must ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices; and cars at drive-in theaters must park 6 feet apart.
The newly modified order also clarifies that in the 77 counties where Reynolds recently relaxed other mitigation strategies, social and fraternal clubs, like the American Legion or VFW, must remain closed unless they serve food, and golf clubhouses may be open to facilitate golfers and serve food.
