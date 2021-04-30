Reynolds rejects $95M in aid for school virus testing

Along with her comments on the education issue, Reynolds — who typically does not comment on legislation until she sees it in its final form — indicated on the TV show that she favored “back the blue” legislation working its way through the Legislature and said Iowa cities will “get no more state dollars if they defund the police.”

Reynolds also spoke in favor of legislation that would punish big-tech companies for “de-platforming” conservatives and other Americans from social media — two such bills have stalled in the Legislature — as well as issues that deal with free speech on college campuses and diversity training in academics.

“We just need to encourage people to step up, do the right thing and fight back. It's worth fighting. We have to fight back,” she said.

Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett said the governor was talking about the possibility of legislation restricting transgender athletes when she told the national television audience: “I'm going to do what is right for my state. I'm going to do what's right for girls. I'm a mom of three daughters and a grandmother of three granddaughters who compete. And it's the right to do.