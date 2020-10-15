Reynolds plans to revive tax swap plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think we have an opportunity to just say to people on the East and West coasts, and honestly in Minnesota and Missouri, hey, things are going well here, there’s a lot of opportunity, we have a great quality of life and all components of that really helped build that out,” she noted.

Adding to that, Reynolds said, is the fact that the pandemic has caused more Iowans to spend more time outdoors and discover “the amazing assets that we have in our state and county parks” that the state could improve and build on using elements of the Invest In Iowa plan.

The governor’s indication that she plans to push the proposal during the 2021 legislative session may elevate the issue in some of the Nov. 3 races in Iowa House and Iowa Senate districts.

Reynolds said she again expects to push a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights to felons who complete their sentences more permanently than the executive order she put in place earlier this year to enable thousands of Iowans to vote next month.

She expects to get recommendations from task forces she appointed on social justice issues and Iowa’s economic recovery that also could get incorporated in her 2021 legislative agenda.