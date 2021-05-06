Reynolds pitches compromise to get faster tax cuts

DES MOINES — Trying to coax lawmakers to finish their 2021 legislative session, Gov. Kim Reynolds offered a plan Wednesday to accelerate income tax cuts, shift mental health funding from property taxes to the state and eliminate aid known as “backfill” to local governments.

“It takes some of the best aspects of a number of bills and it delivers $400 million in tax cuts for Iowans,” the governor said about her proposal. “Now is the time to come together and take action, and that’s exactly what I’m asking the House and the Senate to do in the remaining days of the legislative session.”

It’s a “thoughtful, pro-growth compromise on Iowa tax policy,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, who thanked the fellow Republican governor for her leadership.

“She wants to get tax relief done for Iowans. The Senate Republicans agree with her,” he said. “We don’t want to leave this session missing an opportunity to get money back into the pockets of taxpayers. This bill is the path to adjournment.”

However, that path may lead the state too far, too fast for more cautious House Republicans, said Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford. “I'm not convinced that we can get there and do it properly,” he said. The Legislature was scheduled to adjourn April 30.