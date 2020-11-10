 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reynolds orders masks at large gatherings
0 comments

Reynolds orders masks at large gatherings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Terrible': Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question from Associated Press reporter Dave Pitt during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds announced the launch of a public awareness campaign to encourage more social distancing and hygiene habits. "Government solutions alone can't stop this virus. It's up to every single one of us," Reynolds said. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP)

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented new emergency restrictions Tuesday — including a mandate to wear masks at large public gatherings — designed to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm Iowa’s health care system and force more schools to switch temporarily to online learning.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member
+1 
Virus_Outbreak_Iowa_25239_mug

Reynolds

 Olivia Sun

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tom Vilsack Mason City event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News