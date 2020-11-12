Reynolds orders 360,000 more COVID-19 test kits

She noted that Iowans who are having trouble getting timely Test Iowa appointments have other options to get tested at clinics, doctor’s offices or other venues.

Reynolds conceded that the state has had problems finding additional indoor Test Iowa locations as the weather turns colder, and she said she was open to considering offering vouchers to help Iowans cover private testing costs if they are having trouble getting appointments at free testing sites.

Since Nov. 1, Iowa has reported more than 37,000 new positive COVID-19 cases with an average statewide positivity rate of 21.8 percent, the governor said. Health officials note that about 2 percent of all Iowans currently have the virus.

A public service announcement campaign has been launched, first with newspaper advertisements and radio spots this week and TV ads to follow next week, urging Iowans to do their part.

“We’re counting on Iowans to step up and do the right thing,” she told reporters. “If everybody steps up and takes action to do that, eventually we’re hoping that we can flatten that curve.”