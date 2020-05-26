Reynolds opens more businesses, entertainment venues

Effective next Monday, June 1, speedways and raceways may reopen to spectators, the governor said, and outdoor performance venues, such as amphitheaters and grandstands can hold live performances. Also, casinos and gaming facilities may reopen June 1 as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades – all at 50 percent of normal operating capacity and according to social distancing, hygiene and public measures.

The governor also announced that social, community, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings of more than 10 people will be permitted again beginning June 1 – with 6 feet social distancing and venues limited to 50 percent or levels necessary to maintain social distancing. She said the change permits practices, games and competition for youth and adult baseball and softball as well as individual sports such as running, swimming, biking, tennis and golf to resume with appropriate social distancing and hygiene. “Lifting this restriction means extended families and friends can gather together but that privilege comes with responsibility of ensuring you are doing the right thing to protect your health and the health of the people you can about,” Reynold said.