Reynolds: Movie theaters, museums, more state park facilities open for Memorial Day

JOHNSTON — Indoor movie theaters, zoos, museums and other things will be able to reopen Friday with restrictions around Iowa, while bars and other establishments that serve alcohol will be able to resume operations May 28, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.
The governor also said swimming pools will be allowed to reopen for lap swimming and lessons, and schools on June 1 will be permitted to resume school-sponsored activities and learning according to the appropriate public health precautions — including high-school baseball and softball activities.
“We are seeing a stabilization,” the governor told reporters in announcing that movie theaters, zoos, museums, aquarium and wedding reception venues will be permitted to reopen on Friday with appropriate public health measures in place and to ensure that proper social distancing and increased hygiene are taking place.
Also, state officials announced that state parks around Iowa will open modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins starting Friday for Memorial Day weekend. Campgrounds will be open for all campers, including RVs, pop-ups and tent camping but youth group campsites will remain closed and the size of groups will be limited.
“We have to move forward,” Reynolds told her daily briefing at the state’s emergency operations center. “We have to recognize that the virus is in our communities and we have to learn to navigate that until or if a vaccine is discovered. And Iowans are doing that and we’re being responsible in the way that we’re doing that.”
The governor said bars and other establishments that have been limited to carryout and delivery of alcoholic beverages will be permitted to reopen on May 28 for indoor or outdoor seating with 50 percent capacity and they must follow the same public health measures and business guidance that restaurants have implemented.
“Business owners across Iowa are eager to get back to work. I believe that Iowans are willing to continue to do their part as well so that businesses and entertainment and activities can resume again, even if the rules of engagement are different from now,” she said.
”It is up to Iowans to decide when they are ready to resume normal activities,” the governor added, “but it will continue to take all of us working together and practicing personal responsibility to keep virus activity at a manageable level and balance the health of safety with getting life and business back to normal.”
Reynolds’ proclamation Wednesday did not reopen casinos or amusement parks in Iowa, with the governor noting discussions are underway to decide when and how those operations can resume.
Reynolds’ announcement came on a day when the number of Iowans who have died due to the coronavirus outbreak is on the rise again.
Current data on the state Department of Public Health website at coronavirus.iowa.gov indicates the death count grew by 16 over the past 24 hours to a total of 383 fatalities since the COVID-19 respiratory ailment was first reported in Iowa on March 8.
Iowa has confirmed 15,533 cases of coronavirus — an increase of 237 in the past day. That total is slightly more than 14 percent of the overall tests in Iowa and more than half — 8,211 — have recovered from the disease, according to state officials. Iowa tests have produced 94,420 negative results.
Currently, 381 Iowans are hospitalized (including 35 new admissions) with coronavirus-related symptoms or illnesses with 126 in intensive care units and 84 requiring ventilators to assist their breathing.
There have been 37 outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities around Iowa and 210 of Iowa’s 381 deaths have occurred at care centers. Health officials say 88 percent of Iowa’s COVID-19 victims have been over the age of 60 and overall 52 percent have been male.
Polk County has had the highest number of deaths at 85 and the most positive cases statewide with 3,221. Linn County has reported 72 deaths, followed by Black Hawk and Muscatine counties both with 34, Tama County with 21 deaths and Woodbury County 18. Woodbury has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases with 2,353, followed by Black Hawk County with 1,634 and Linn County with 900 while Decatur County is the only remaining one of Iowa’s 99 counties not to report a confirmed coronavirus case.
Iowans between the ages of 18 and 40 still represents the cohort with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases at 42 percent, followed by 36 percent of residents in the 41-60 age range and 14 percent aged 61 to 80.
Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com
