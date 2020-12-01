Reynolds, Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic relief funding

“The CARES Act (federal pandemic relief funding) is delivering critical resources to communities,” Miller said in a news release. “With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, states and local governments need more flexibility in using these funds.”

Iowa previously received roughly $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding. A spokesman said the governor “likely next week” will provide an update on how much of that remains for the state to spend.

The Iowa Legislature during its pandemic-interrupted session earlier this year gave its blessing to Reynolds to use roughly $20 million from the state’s emergency spending account for pandemic relief. Reynolds has not yet used any of that, her spokesman said. Reynolds said Tuesday the available state funds are not enough to help all Iowans who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Unfortunately there’s just not enough state funding to make everybody whole. That’s just a reality of what we’re dealing with,” Reynolds said. “This is something that Congress needs to do. They need to step up. They need to do their job. They need to come together and get it figured out and get relief sent to the states for our small businesses and Iowans that are suffering from COVID-19, again, at no fault of their own.”