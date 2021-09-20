Reynolds joins call for White House summit on border

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined 25 other Republican governors Monday in requesting a meeting with Democratic President Joe Biden to “bring an end” to what they view as a national security crisis at the southern border with Mexico.

The group of state chief executives said a White House meeting is necessary to respond to a problem “created by eight months of unenforced borders.”

“The monthslong surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states,” the governors wrote. “A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens. The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored.”

In signing the letter, Reynolds said her “first responsibility” is to the health and safety of Iowans, which she said is being affected by the U.S.-Mexican border activities.