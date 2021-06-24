Reynolds: Iowa will send state patrol officers to help at Mexican border

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that she plans to deploy Iowa State Patrol officers to the U.S. southern border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts there.
Reynolds said she took the action in response to requests from Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” Reynolds said in a statement “The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans.”
On June 10, Abbott and Ducey formally requested law enforcement support from all 50 states through an existing interstate mutual aid agreement that enables states to share resources during a disaster, according to Reynolds' office. With the action, Iowa would join Florida, Nebraska, and Idaho in sending law enforcement to the southern border to assist Texas and Arizona.
“It is anticipated that approximately 25 to 30 sworn members of the Department will travel to Texas in support of this request,” said a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. “The deployment is expected to last approximately two weeks.”
Neither the department not the governor’s office immediately responded to questions of whether the border duties would require any special training; what powers Iowa troopers have outside the state; and how the assignment would be funded.
“For officer safety purposes, the Iowa State Patrol does not provide specific operational details of missions,” said Debbie McClung, a spokeswoman for the Public Safety Department.
A department email obtained by WHO-TV said that the state “will be soliciting officers to travel to Texas to support this request. We anticipate the travel dates will be July 8-23, 2021.”
n a news release, Reynolds' office said the Iowa National Guard currently is conducting a mission with 24 soldiers from the Unit 2/34 IBCT to assist law enforcement agencies at the southern border, per an October 2020 request from the federal government.
In May, there were roughly 180,000 border encounters, a 20 year high, according to the governor's office. Also, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in March reported a 233 percent increase in fentanyl seizures from the previous year. In May, that year over year increase climbed to 300 percent. In Iowa, law enforcement officials are recovering drugs, illegal narcotics, and weapons being smuggled across the nation’s southern border by drug cartels, the governor's office added.