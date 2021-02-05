Reynolds ‘educating’ lawmakers on her plan for school choice, funding

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has some “educating” to do to get House Republicans on board her sweeping schools plan that calls for taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students and expands charter school offerings.

“We’re going to continue to educate and update and reach out to legislators to help answer any questions that they may have,” she said about her proposed Students First Act.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved it 26-21 earlier this week with three Republicans joining Democrats, who argued taxpayer funding should be focused on the public education system, not on underwriting private school students.

The House may address school funding next week, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said, but gave no indication whether the 59-41 Republican majority is ready to act on Reynolds’ proposal.

“It’s a big bill,” he said. “It’s matter of seeing where the caucus is on all of the pieces.”

Much of the focus is on the educational savings accounts the governor’s plan calls for, but Grassley said there are other pieces his caucus wants to understand before bringing it to the floor.

“We need to understand what we’re voting on before we would consider any action,” he said.

+4 'Public dollars are for public things': Iowa superintendents oppose Reynolds' student choice bill Area superintendents don't agree with Senate File 159 – a bill that would use taxpayer money to give public school students scholarships or vouchers to be put towards attending private school.