Reynolds defends lack of mask mandate, says some people disagree with the science

Reynolds has consistently promoted the state public health department guidance that Iowans should wear face masks when they are in public and come within 6 feet of other people. Her administration recently started a public campaign urging Iowans to wear masks, and she reiterated the recommendation during Thursday’s news conference.

But Reynolds has stopped short of issuing a mandate that all Iowans wear face masks in public. She says a mandate would be difficult to enforce and suggested that some states with mask mandates have still seen increases in coronavirus cases.

However, one study published in June determined that U.S. states that have mandated the use of face masks in public experienced a greater decline in daily coronavirus cases compared to states without a mandate.

And a CDC study found a mask mandate was “likely a contributing factor” in preventing spread of the virus in a Missouri hair salon where two stylists were infected with the virus but did not transmit it to any of their customers.

Reynolds said Thursday she believes most Iowans are wearing face masks in public, even without a mandate.