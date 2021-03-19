Reynolds declares April ‘Meat on the Table Month’ to combat anti-meat campaign in Colorado

The nonprofit group started MeatOut Day — generally on March 20 — to encourage people to explore the benefits on a “wholesome plant-based diet.” It cited lower risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, various cancers and diabetes as benefits of a meatless diet.

Meat production, according to some environmentalists, increases the carbon footprint of food production and diminishes forests, grasslands and wildlife habitat.

The anti-meat movement recently received a boost from Bill Gates’ comments about producing synthetic meat as an alternative to livestock production.

Meat producers are under constant scrutiny from “ill-informed politicians and social media influencers,” Reynolds said in her proclamation. They mislead consumers and disregard sound research supporting the quality and safety of animal agricultural production, she said.

More than ever, the governor said, “it is imperative that agricultural leaders unite and stand up for our industry, the products and the people” who produce and process meat that feeds an ever-growing world population.