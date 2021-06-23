Reynolds ‘confident’ in appeal on court’s abortion ruling

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she is confident in her decision to appeal a recent court ruling that struck down a mandatory 24-hour waiting period before a woman can have an abortion, despite myriad recent state court rulings that have nullified similar legislation.

An Iowa judge this week blocked a state law that would have imposed the 24-hour waiting period. Reynolds’ appeal puts the case on track for the Iowa Supreme Court.

“I absolutely don’t agree with the decision and that’s what the process is for,” Reynolds said Wednesday during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol. “Certainly we’ll be appealing that decision and we’re pretty confident that we can get the outcome that we’re looking for.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Supreme Court in recent years has struck down multiple abortion restriction laws, including a 2018 ruling that struck down a 72-hour waiting period.

Since that ruling, Reynolds has appointed four justices to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for ACLU of Iowa, said the change in the high court’s makeup should not change its adherence to the 2018 ruling.