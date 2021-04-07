Reynolds calls for ban of vaccine passports

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reynolds said she wants a provision in place “based on what they would do at the federal level.” But during a press briefing Tuesday at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki ruled out a federal vaccine passport requirement.

“Let me be very clear on this — I know there’s been lots of questions: The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” Psaki said. “There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

Reynolds cited myriad privacy concerns for her opposition to vaccine passports.

“I think there’s all kinds of questions that are raised with moving in that direction: privacy implications, (medical privacy), First and Fourth Amendment rights, Americans with disabilities. And I think what you’re doing when you move forward with something like that is you’re creating a two-tiered society, and you are either engaged or you’re marginalized,” Reynolds said.

Psaki said the discussion essentially started in the private sector, and she expects it to end there. She said the federal government will at some point provide public health guidance.