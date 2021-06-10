Reynolds: 19 refugee children relocated to Iowa without her knowledge, calls for Congressional hearing

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Thursday that 19 refugee children were flown to Des Moines and transported to sponsor families last month, despite her previous rejection of a federal request that immigrant children be housed in Iowa.
Reynolds’ office said the federal government on multiple occasions denied the May 10 flight was a federal refugee settlement program, but on May 21 confirmed that it was.
Reynolds previously said she rejected a request from the federal government to accept migrant children into Iowa.
“This is not our problem. This is the president’s problem. He’s the one that has opened the border and he needs to be responsible for this and he needs to stop it,” Reynolds said April 8 on WHO-AM radio.
In a news release issued Thursday, Reynolds’ office laid out a timeline of the flight that brought refugee children to Iowa.
According to the governor’s office:
- On May 2, the state became aware of an April 22 flight that landed in Des Moines and carried “unaccompanied minor children.”
- After reviewing surveillance footage, the state on May 6 reached out to multiple federal agencies.
- Federal agencies on May 7, May 10, and May 11 told the state the flight was not a federal immigration flight.
- The state reached out to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office on May 14, and three days later a federal immigration agency told Grassley’s staff it was not involved in the flight.
- On May 21, the federal Health and Human Services’ Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Office of Refugee Resettlement, which had issued the May 7 and May 10 denials, confirmed to Sen. Grassley’s office that the April 22 flight in question was in fact one of its flights. The agency confirmed 19 children were flown from Long Beach, California, to Des Moines. Two buses transported the children to various locations to join their sponsors.
In the news release, Reynolds said she and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans, have joined Grassley’s call for a U.S. Senate judiciary committee hearing on immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. Refugee children also were recently settled in Tennessee, according to Reynolds’ office.
“These experiences sow seeds of mistrust in our communities, and work to intentionally subvert the will of the people for a secure border and a clear, lawful immigration process,” the governors wrote in their letter to Grassley. “Additionally, the federal government’s failure to provide advance notification to states places an undue burden on our law enforcement partners to determine whether these types of flights constitute a criminal act of human trafficking or the federally-sponsored transport of vulnerable children.”
Reynolds in 2019, under Republican President Donald Trump, consented to accepting refugees from the federal government.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, also a Republican, in 2014 said he would not seek the removal of immigrant children who had been relocated to Iowa, but criticized then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, over what he said was that administration’s lack of transparency.