Resident students sought

Members of the House Human Resources Committee voted 11-10 to compel a Board of Regents policy requiring at least 75 percent of students accepted into the UI Carver College of Medicine and UI College of Dentistry be from Iowa or previously enrolled in an Iowa community, private or public college or university.

Proponents of House File 2115 said it was an effort to attract and keep health care providers in rural areas, but critics doubted the way to accomplish that is to mandate that the state’s only medical and dental colleges admit mostly Iowans.

Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines, said 72 percent of UI med school and 71 percent of UI dental school students are Iowa residents so the bill is not needed.

Others argued the bill would carry an $800,000 to $1 million cost in lost non-resident tuition, but Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said the requirement shouldn’t be a burden given the proximity now to meeting the requirements.

The bill would require UI officials to report annually to legislators on their placement of medical residencies around Iowa. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

