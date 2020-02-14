Republicans start process to amend Iowa’s Constitution on abortion

WHAT IT SAYS

This is the text of Senate Joint Resolution 2001:

“This joint resolution proposes an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa specifying that to defend the dignity of all human life, and to protect mothers and unborn children from efforts to expand abortion even to the day of birth, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution shall not be construed to recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.

“The joint resolution, if adopted, would be referred to the next general assembly for adoption a second time before being submitted to the electorate for ratification.”