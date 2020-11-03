Republicans on pace to hold Iowa House majority, grip on state government

DES MOINES --- It appears Republicans will retain unfettered control of the writing of Iowa’s state laws for at least two more years.
Republicans appeared headed for enough victories in Iowa House of Representatives races across the state Tuesday night to maintain their lead over Democrats for the majority in the chamber.
If those results hold, that means Republicans will continue to own full control of the state lawmaking process. For the past four years, Republicans have held majorities in both the Iowa House and Iowa Senate, and held the governor’s office.
Democrats had hoped to flip enough House seats Tuesday to earn a seat at the lawmaking table. Instead, they will have to try again in two years to win back the House majority or defeat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Going into Tuesday’s elections, Republicans held 53 seats in the Iowa House and Democrats 47.
Democrats targeted roughly a dozen Republican-held seats in Tuesday’s elections. But as of 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, they had not flipped any seats and actually lost three incumbents, with even more incumbents trailing, making their deficit even more difficult to overcome.
“The Democrats are not going to take back the Iowa House of Representatives,” elections expert Mike Mahaffey said on WHO-TV in Des Moines on Tuesday night. “There’s no way the Democrats are going to win back the House of Representatives. In fact, it looks like the Republicans are going to pick up some seats, which is a remarkable effort on the Republicans’ part.”
Republicans said during the campaign that they felt good about their incumbents and also believed they had their own opportunities to flip Democrat-held seats.
Republican Eddie Andrews defeated Democratic incumbent Karin Derry in Johnston.
“That is a difficult loss of the Democrats,” Democratic elections expert Jerry Crawford said on WHO-TV in Des Moines of the Andrews-Derry race. “That was not really expected.”
Republicans also won both races in Ankeny: Republican Garrett Goble defeated Democratic incumbent Heather Matson in one race, and Republican incumbent John Landon defeated challenger Andrea Phillips in another, one that Democrats felt was a prime pick-up opportunity.
That meant Democrats suddenly needed to flip six Republican-held seats, and partial results as of 10 p.m. Friday indicated that appeared unlikely.
During four years with the trifecta, Iowa statehouse Republicans have enacted myriad conservative changes to state law that would not have happened had Democrats been pulling any of the levers. Republicans dramatically reduced the benefits for which public employee unions could bargain, limited damages workers can seek in lawsuits, loosened restrictions on gun ownership, eliminated public funding for women’s health care providers that offer abortion services, and approved other abortion restrictions, some of which were struck down by the courts.
Republicans have held the Iowa House majority since 2011, when they also won back the governor’s office with Terry Branstad’s return. The Iowa GOP completed the trifecta in 2016 by winning a majority in the Iowa Senate, and held that trifecta through the 2018 elections with Reynolds’ election and House Republicans barely holding onto their majority.
Republicans in the Iowa House held a 59-41 advantage going into the 2018 elections. Democrats flipped a net six seats in those elections, setting up their opportunity in 2020 to complete the turnaround.
The Iowa Senate also will remain under Republican control after Tuesday’s elections. The majority there was never really in doubt, since Republicans went into the election with a 32-18 advantage.
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
2020 curbside voting
Voter voices 2: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Voter voices: North Iowa election 2020 first-time voter interview
Melynda and Brandon McKelvey voted in person at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. It's Brandon's (who is 19) first time voting. @globegazette #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/M6lCn6LJXl— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
Voter voices 3: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Election 2020 poll watcher interview
Dem poll observer Mel, of Ventura, is an out-of-work substitute teacher who lost her adult son in March (not COVID). She has been involved with campaigning + will canvass ballots later today. She said it keeps her busy and gives her a sense of pride. #Election2020 @globegazette pic.twitter.com/jQo2lYhJnS— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Out talking to some voters. Here’s Mike and Kira Graf talking about why they think it’s important to vote. #ElectionDay #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/qFiT2BrsUn— Gunnar Davis (@Gunnar57Davis) November 4, 2020
Jamie Sledd OSAGE.jpg
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
