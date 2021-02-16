Republican legislator grills state public health expert with anti-vaccination questions

DES MOINES --- An Iowa lawmaker asked a series of anti-vaccination questions to one of the state’s top public health experts Tuesday during a hearing on a legislative proposal to bar businesses from requiring their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Jim Carlin, a Republican from Sioux City, chaired the Iowa Senate hearing on the legislation, which would bar businesses, including hospitals and other health care providers, from requiring their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill also would allow students to seek an exemption from a school’s vaccine requirement.

These legislative hearings typically feature rapid-fire comments from dozens of organizations and individuals who are interested in a bill. Tuesday’s hearing on this bill for a time featured Carlin asking a series of questions from an anti-vaccination former health care worker who said she quit her job because she refused to receive the flu shot, then Carlin asking another series of questions to Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist.

Carlin said he has seen cases where vaccinations have led to personal injury, and asked Pedati questions like why chronic disease appears to be more prevalent, and why autism is more frequently diagnosed than it was when he was a student.