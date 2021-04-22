 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Latham recognizes Fettkether, Hahn as 'north central Iowa heroes'
0 comments
alert top story

Rep. Latham recognizes Fettkether, Hahn as 'north central Iowa heroes'

{{featured_button_text}}
Latham (4).JPG

Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford), Penny and Jason Hahn, Carleen and Steve Fettkether and Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) on Wednesday. 

 Contributed

Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) recognized Steve Fettkether and Jason Hahn on the House Floor Wednesday after they freed a woman from a vehicle in flames earlier this month. 

On April 5, Fettkether and Hahn worked together to pull 61-year-old Donna Rench from her Ford F-150 after it rolled and caught on fire just outside Mason City, trapping her inside. 

“The split-second decisions made by these two men literally saved a woman’s life,” Rep. Latham said. “Jason was on the way to pick up his mom from the Minneapolis airport, but he didn’t use that as an excuse not to pull over and help. When Steve recognized Jason’s vehicle, he stopped to lend a hand. Today, I was appreciative of the opportunity to honor these men for their courage on the House Floor.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting, Mayor Bill Schickel also honored the pair for their efforts. "(We) recognize them for their life-saving deeds, the inspiration they have given us and the shining example they have set for our community," he said. 

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel proclaims that Jason Hahn & Steve Fettkether are a shining example for the community following their rescue efforts during an automobile accident.

 

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News