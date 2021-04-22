Rep. Latham recognizes Fettkether, Hahn as 'north central Iowa heroes'

Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) recognized Steve Fettkether and Jason Hahn on the House Floor Wednesday after they freed a woman from a vehicle in flames earlier this month.

On April 5, Fettkether and Hahn worked together to pull 61-year-old Donna Rench from her Ford F-150 after it rolled and caught on fire just outside Mason City, trapping her inside.

“The split-second decisions made by these two men literally saved a woman’s life,” Rep. Latham said. “Jason was on the way to pick up his mom from the Minneapolis airport, but he didn’t use that as an excuse not to pull over and help. When Steve recognized Jason’s vehicle, he stopped to lend a hand. Today, I was appreciative of the opportunity to honor these men for their courage on the House Floor.”

At Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting, Mayor Bill Schickel also honored the pair for their efforts. "(We) recognize them for their life-saving deeds, the inspiration they have given us and the shining example they have set for our community," he said.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

